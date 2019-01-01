Rosalia pleads for equality at Billboard Women in Music event

Spanish singer Rosalia made an impassioned plea for equality in the music industry at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music event on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old took home the Rising Star Award, which was presented by Lauren Jauregui, and during her speech thanked Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer for supporting her at the event

The Con Altura hitmaker went on to reflect on her early experience in the recording studio, and her shock seeing only men working there.

"I will never stop until I find and I see the same number of women as men in the studio," she said. "As simple as that. We are here thanks to all of the women who came before us and we've gotta be here for all those who are coming."

The prize rounds off a hugely successful year for the star, as her second studio album, El Mal Querer, took home all the awards it was nominated for - including Best Album Of The Year and Contemporary Pop Album Of The Year - at the Latin Grammys last month.

Rosalia has also recorded a track with fellow Billboard honouree Billie Eilish, and previously teased the pair's "amazing chemistry". The tune is expected to drop soon.