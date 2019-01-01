Staples Center boss rejects rumour suggesting Lizzo had been 'banned'

A Staples Center executive has shut down a rumour suggesting Lizzo had been banned from the Los Angeles venue.

The Good as Hell singer let it all hang out in a loose, black T-shirt dress with the back cut out to reveal her thong as she sat courtside at the Staples Center last Sunday, when the Lakers faced off against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

She was honoured by the Lakers cheerleaders as they performed a dance routine to her smash hit Juice, and Lizzo celebrated the tribute by dancing along, before bending over to show off her provocative outfit for the cameras.

Her skimpy outfit and sexy dance moves caused controversy on social media and led to some cruel comments from trolls which, in turn, led to a rumour circulating that the look had led to Lizzo being banned from performing at the Staples Center ever again.

But Lee Zeidman, president of Staples Center, Microsoft Theater and LA Live, set the record straight about that speculation in a chat with Billboard, telling the outlet: "She is not banned from the Staples Center and is welcome here anytime. It's ridiculous that these rumours get started and that people write these types of things without making any attempt to find out the truth. It's very lazy and disrespectful."

Zeidman added that he's excited for Lizzo to perform at the Staples Center for the Grammy Awards next year and would also love the opportunity to host one of her concerts at the venue too.

Following the criticism, Lizzo hit back at trolls in a post on her Instagram page, posting: "Who I am, and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown a** woman, can inspire you to do the same.

"You don't have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself. This is who I've always been. Now everyone's lookin' at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life."

She continued, "I'm the happiest I've ever been... I'm surrounded by love, and I just wanna spread that love - and also spread these cheeks. And if you really, really don't like my a**, you can kiss it."