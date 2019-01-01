NEWS Dance Monkey sets new record as longest-running Number 1 single by a female artist Newsdesk Share with :







Tones and I dances into the all-time record books this week as Dance Monkey scores an 11th week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The Australian singer-songwriter now claims the longest-running Number 1 single by a female artist in UK chart history. The feat was previously jointly held at 10 weeks by Rihanna’s Umbrella (2007) and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You (1992).



With just one week to go until this year’s Official Christmas Number 1 is announced, can Tones and I hold on at the top for just one more week? There’s lots of contenders in the running for the festive top spot, which will be revealed by Official Charts on Friday, December 20.



Meanwhile, Stormzy’s Own It ft. Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy climbs one place to Number 2, and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You – which was beaten to Christmas Number 1 25 years ago – advances two spots to Number 6. Last Christmas by Wham! also races into the Top 10 for a fourth consecutive year, up six places to Number 7.



Ellie Goulding’s cover of Joni Mitchell’s Christmas folk song River leaps six rungs to Number 8, earning the singer her 11th UK Top 10, and Harry Styles narrowly misses out on a Top 10 debut with Adore You, new at Number 11.

11 more Christmas favourites – both old and new – feature in this week’s Top 40, three of which climb into the Top 20: The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York ft. Kirsty MacColl (14), Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas (15) and Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone (16).



Further down, there’s Elton John’s Step Into Christmas (24); Michael Bublé’s It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas (25); Leona Lewis’s One More Sleep (29); Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me (31); Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (32); Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (34); Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody (36); Kelly Clarkson’s Underneath The Tree (39).