Kehlani confirms split from YG

Kehlani has announced she and boyfriend YG have called time on their relationship.

The 24-year-old's relationship with the rapper has been in the headlines this year, after he was photographed apparently kissing another woman while leaving a Los Angeles nightclub on October. A spokesperson for the rapper later dismissed it as a "drunken moment" and said he was "very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting Kehlani".

After being inundated with questions from her followers, Kehlani set the record straight about the status of her romance with YG, real name Keenon Jackson, and addressed rumours she has already moved on with Canadian artist Tory Lanez.

"Because i keep seeing this. i’m addressing it. absolutely not. we made a song for my album," she wrote in a tweet, which has since been deleted. "I am single. and focused."

Kehlani's confirmation of the split comes after YG wrote on an Instagram Story that he and his other half were having problems, warning the singer's admirers to take a step back as he wrote: "What Young Thug Said: Don’t get shot tryna comfort my b***h while we goin thru it. I know where n***as live. Black ops. (sic)"

Following the images of YG kissing the other woman, Kehlani dropped a track entitled You Know Wassup, in which she addressed the infidelity.

The pointed lyrics included: "And I'll still tell the world I'm in love with you/ 'Cause I ain't ashamed of s**t/ Got your name tatted on my wrist/ Any b**ch got a bone to pick and knows phone to hit/ 'Cause I'm still with all the actions and all that s**t/ You're still my love, you're still my heart, that's still my date/ Still wanna be Mrs. Jackson."

Kehlani and YG first confirmed they were a couple in September, as they stepped out together at New York Fashion Week.