Sir Paul McCartney has recorded a Christmas album but he's never going to release it

The Beatles legend - who has been married to third wife Nancy Shevell since 2011 - has revealed he made a Yuletide LP just for his family, but unfortunately for his fans, he has no plans to share it with the world.



He said: “Years ago I thought, there’s not very good Christmas records.



“So I actually went into my studio over a couple of years and I made one.”



The 'Let it Be' hitmaker says his eight grandchild - his daughter Mary's kids Arthur, 20, Elliot, 17, Sam, 11, and Sid, eight, and Miller, 14, Bailey, 13, Beckett, 11, and Reiley, nine, whose mother is fashion designer Stella - now get to be "indoctrinated" with his festive tunes.



Macca - who also has grownup children Heather, 56, and James, 42, with late ex-wife Linda, and 16-year-old Beatrice with second wife Heather Mills - added to BBC Radio 4’s 'World at One' programme: “The kids like it.



“It’s something they’ve heard through the years, you know, and now it’s the grandkids getting indoctrinated with my carols record.”



The 77-year-old music icon is set to headline Glastonbury festival next year, and the 'Come On To Me' hitmaker has compared his preparations to the Olympics.



The 'Hey Jude' hitmaker - who will be bringing the Saturday night to a close on the Pyramid Stage on June 27 for the event's 50th anniversary - said: “You don’t get an athlete just coming into the Olympics not having done a few races beforehand.



“The idea is by the time I get to Glastonbury it’ll just be just like another gig. But of course it won’t be, because it’s very special.”



Macca will be returning to the festival for the first time since 2004, when he topped the bill alongside fellow headliners Muse and Oasis.



And he previously said that his kids were the ones pleading with him to join the bill.



Before he was confirmed, he said: "People are saying that it will be good if I did it, so I'm starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.



"My kids are saying, 'Dad, we've got to talk about Glastonbury', and I think I know what they mean.



"So they go every year, like a lot of people these days, and it is a great festival and we played there quite a long time ago so, maybe it is time to go back, I don't know, I'd have to put a few things in place and try and do that but it's starting to become some sort of remote possibility.”