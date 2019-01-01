Liam Gallagher slams Melbourne venue for cutting off gig

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to vent after his set at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday was cut short when the venue's sound curfew kicked in.

The former Oasis rocker was performing the third date of his 2019 Australian tour promoting the release of his new solo album, Why Me, Why Not? when he was forced to end the concert at 11 pm without finishing the performance, leaving fans in attendance furious.

Concertgoers were plunged into darkness as the gig suddenly went silent mid-song, and the 47-year-old took to social media to explain the situation.

"Well that was a load of w**k getting cut off last song we weren't that bad I've heard worse!" he joked.

The Wonderwall hitmaker went on to claim he would have incurred a $172,040 (£130,130) fine if he'd played past the 11 pm noise curfew.

"250 thousand (Australian) dollar fine if we played over the curfew last night 250 thousand dollars 250 thousand dollars," he raged. "I mean those tunes are biblical and I'm the f**king biblical brother but c'mon that's a f**king p**s take.

"Who ever made that rule needs to stop smoking SPICE," Liam furiously added. "Any ways thems (sic) the rules you still smashed it Melbourne biblical stay young stay safe LG."

A spokesperson for Melbourne & Olympic Parks Trust told Daily Mail Australia: "We share in fans' disappointment with the way the performance concluded and apologise for the impact this had on their enjoyment of the show."

Adding the sudden cut-off isn't usual for the venue and would only occur if they believed the noise surpassed the Environment Protection Authority's noise abatement requirements, they explained: "We are working closely with Secret Sounds and their tour management to understand what led to this decision."