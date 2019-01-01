NEWS Cassie shares first picture of baby daughter Newsdesk Share with :







Cassie has taken to social media to share the first picture of her newborn daughter Frankie.



The Me & U star and her new husband, Alex Fine, welcomed little Frankie into the world at a Los Angeles hospital last Friday, with the tot weighing in at eight pounds and four ounces (3.75 kilograms).



On Wednesday, Cassie shared a gorgeous black-and-white image of her hand holding Frankie's, and wrote: "She's just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF."



Following Cassie's post, she was inundated with messages of congratulations from her famous friends, including Khloe Kardashian, who wrote: "Congratulations beautiful!!!!! You're a mommy!!!!!"



Alex, who married Cassie in late August, also posted an image of his baby, who was being cradled by her beaming mother as the trio posed for one of their first family pictures.



Frankie's birth caps off a whirlwind year for the 33-year-old - she began dating Alex in late 2018, following her split from her longtime boyfriend, rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and revealed she was pregnant in June.