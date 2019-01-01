NEWS Sam Fender has cut his UK tour short on the advice of doctors Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Play God' hitmaker was already forced to push back his O2 Academy Bristol and O2 Academy Birmingham gigs on December 5 and December 6 respectively, as he was struck down with a "respiratory track infection". Buy tickets below.



And now, he has pulled the rest of the run, which was due to end on December 22 in Newcastle, as he was warned if he doesn't rest his voice for two weeks, he risks causing a “haemorrhage" of his vocal cords.



A "gutted" Sam announced to fans on Instagram on Wednesday evening (11.12.19): "Absolute nightmare. Got laryngitis and have been instructed by the doctor to stop singing for two weeks, if I carry on I could haemorrhage my cords which would mean being out for months.



"I’m so sorry but I cannot carry on with the tour, we’re gonna figure out rescheduling info in the next few days.

"I’ve had the best year of my life, I’m absolutely gutted that I have to stop, but I can’t bust my voice if I want to keep going."



He added in the accompanying video message: "It's a f**king nightmare. I can't wait to see yous again and can't wait to get back on that stage."



Sam, who has vowed to "make it up" to his fans, already rescheduled the two shows he originally cancelled to January 31 in Bristol and January 30 in Birmingham.



In a statement posted on his Instagram Story last week, he wrote: "Been having the tour of our lives and caught a bug [...] totally gutted. docs have said we have to postpone Bristol and Birmingham until the 'respiratory track infection' heals.



"We've managed to reschedule the shows to the end of January though and hope to make it up to you then.



"The shows will now take place on Jan 30th in Birmingham and Jan 31st in Bristol. Our first shows of the year.



"Your tickets remain valid or refunds available from point of purchase x (sic)"



The cancellations come just months after the 'Poundshop Kardashians' musician had to pull out of Glastonbury and a number of other festival dates.



He wrote at the time: "Absolutely gutted to share that I'll not be able to perform at Glastonbury this weekend. It's always been a dream to play at Worthy Farm and I wouldn't miss it for the world but the docs have told me I need longer to recover from illness. Hopefully we'll get the chance to return next year."



Sam also cancelled appearances at Les Eurockeenes, Down The Rabbit Hole, and Barn on the Farm festivals, as well as a show in Bristol.



The North Shields star subsequently had to be silent for two weeks to recover from the vocal problems.



The 'White Privilege' rocker warmed up his voice by playing the "most annoying instrument", the kazoo, a mouth organ which adds a buzzing tone to vocals, after his spell of silence.



Speaking about his recovery, he said: "Before I could sing again I had to do two weeks of silence and then build my voice back up with the kazoo.



"I've had to start with a kazoo, then I've upgraded to a straw - but I take the kazoo wherever I go.



"It's the most annoying instrument - this and ukuleles are the most annoying instruments!"



