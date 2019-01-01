Taylor Swift 'would have paid so much' for her masters

Taylor Swift "would have paid so much" to buy her masters back from Scooter Braun.

A feud kicked off between Taylor and Scooter when the music mogul acquired the singer's old record label, Big Machine, and the masters to her first six albums along with it.

She took to social media at the beginning of the summer and called the deal her "worst case scenario" and alleged Scooter, who represents Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, was a "bully".

Taylor opened up about the controversy during an interview with Billboard magazine after being named the publication's Woman of the Decade.

Reflecting on record deals in general, the Shake It Off star insisted: "We have a long way to go... We need to think about how we handle master recordings, because this isn’t it. I spent 10 years of my life trying rigorously to purchase my masters outright and was then denied that opportunity, and I just don’t want that to happen to another artist if I can help it.

"I want to at least raise my hand and say, 'This is something that an artist should be able to earn back over the course of their deal - not as a renegotiation ploy - and something that artists should maybe have the first right of refusal to buy.' God, I would have paid so much for them! Anything to own my work that was an actual sale option, but it wasn’t given to me."

The feud escalated last month when Swift accused Braun and her former record label boss, Scott Borchetta, of banning her from performing her old hits at the American Music Awards. He denied the allegations and she eventually took the stage to perform a medley of her tunes.