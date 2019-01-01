NEWS Lizzo believes 'body positivity' has become a 'trendy thing' Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker has claimed she’s been trying to spread positivity through her music for a “long a** time”, but thinks her message is only just starting to resonate with people now that the “culture” around shaming people for their looks has begun to “change”.



Speaking to TIME magazine as she was named their Entertainer of the Year, she explained: “I’ve been doing positive music for a long-a** time. Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialised thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream!



“How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old singer took to Twitter earlier this week to post a moving message about how "pain is temporary”.



She wrote: "Think about how it feels to stub your toe... It hurts, but the pain eventually goes away...



"Pain is temporary, it's the feeling that remains that matters... Really pay attention to who u r when ur neutral & nurture yourself... Because that's who'll always be there when the pain fades (sic)”



The ‘Juice’ singer recently said she often gets anxious before she's due to perform, but doesn't let her nerves get the better of her, as she uses them to make her a better artist.



She explained: "When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I'm performing and I just go crazy. I don't know why, but my anxiety sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist - and I know that is not the case for everyone.



"I don't know if my body just, like, out of a desperate need to find a place for my anxiety or find a use for it, takes it and puts it there."