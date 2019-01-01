Chester Bennington's early band to release album in his honour

Chester Bennington's pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze are to complete an album they were working with him on at the time of his death.

Before he joined the Crawling hitmakers in 1999, the rocker released three albums with Grey Daze, which he formed with pal Sean Dowdell while in his teens.

Chester's widow Talinda has now revealed that before her husband's suicide, he and his old bandmates were planning a reunion, and were in the process of re-recording some of their old tracks for a new album.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she announced a new Grey Daze record will be released in his honour.

"When Chester passed away, Grey Daze's reunion seemed like an afterthought to everyone involved, they were suffering, I was suffering, and there were way too many emotions to work through before we could even think about what would happen to that project," she wrote.

"Once the clouds lifted a bit, once we could focus on what Chester would want us to do, we looked for a way to continue what Chester was working on, the things he was proud of and wanted to share with his fans. The Grey Daze project is one of the ways we can continue to tell Chester's story and connect with his fans."

Talinda also claimed they had planned a 20th anniversary (of their 1998 split) reunion show, adding: "He was so enthusiastic about doing this, he was eager to play rock music and there were messages in those songs he knew would be meaningful to fans."

The new Grey Daze album will be released through the late singer's 320 Changes Direction foundation.

Chester died in July 2017 at the age of 41.