Aaron Carter accused of racism after imitating Chinese accent in online clip

Aaron Carter has come under fire from fans for imitating a Chinese accent while ordering a takeaway in an online clip.

The singer recently filmed himself putting on a thick accent while ordering Chinese food over the phone, and shared the controversial video online.

"A plain lo mein, orange chicken, sesame chicken. Large order. Crab rangoon two order. General Tso's chicken, pork fried rice," he can be heard saying, as friends sniggered in the background.

Aaron captioned the post: "When your friends can't order Chinese food chicken in NYC AND you have to SHOW THEM YOURE (sic) cultural status."

However, followers of the embattled star reacted negatively to the post, and implored him to take it down, insisting the clip was inherently racist.

"It sounds like you're trying to do an Asian accent which is really racist and offensive," one fan penned, while another wrote: "That's not even any language you're just mocking his accent you racist fool."

The I Want Candy singer later attempted to defend himself during an Instagram Live stream, telling fans he isn't racist, but rather "cultured".

"Racist b**ch?' F**k you, f**k you, you b**ch. Tell me how I'm a racist, please. How the f**k am I racist? Because I'm cultured and I know how to speak to people? People are so sensitive, you ever heard of satire humour?" the 32-year-old said, adding: "'Oh my God, he's so racist, he hates Chinese people' - really, why am I ordering Chinese food then?"

The controversy comes after Aaron quit social media last month amid his ongoing personal and health woes, after he was ordered to stay away from his brother Nick and his twin sister Angel after sending them threatening notes via social media. He was also stripped of his gun collection.