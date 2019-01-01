NEWS Mathew Knowles: 'Beyonce and Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed by Jagged Edge members' Newsdesk Share with :







Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles has claimed his daughter and her bandmate Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed by Jagged Edge members when they were teenagers.



The music manager made the shocking claims in an interview with Vlad TV to promote his latest book Destiny's Child: The Untold Story, telling the outlet that two members of the American R&B group made advances towards Beyonce and Kelly when their band toured with Destiny's Child in the early 2000s.



"Now, remember the girls are minors. They're 16-years-old. The guys are 21, 22-years-old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there's a certain way I have to manage that," he explained.



"I got a call from Kelly and Beyonce, and I talk about this in the book in detail, saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge. I couldn't have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That began all of this drama."



When asked by the interviewer how he dealt with men trying to sleep with his teenage daughter, Mathew replied: "We won't talk about that on camera."



The "drama" Mathew was referring to was Destiny's Child members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett deciding to get their own representation.



"An attorney called me out-of-the-blue to tell me that I would be getting a certified letter... to tell me that, at this point, that he was now on an interim basis managing LaTavia and LeToya," he explained. "And that they would finally go and search for a final manager, but for now he was the interim manager."



Roberson and Luckett were replaced in 2000 by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin. Franklin quit the group after just five months, leaving Destiny's Child as a trio.



Neither Beyonce, Kelly nor Jagged Edge have responded to the allegations made by Mathew.