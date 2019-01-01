NEWS Beyonce's dad has claimed she and Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed by members of Jagged Edge Newsdesk Share with :







Mathew Knowles - who managed his daughter's group Destiny's Child - claimed the incident took place when the two groups toured together in the early 2000s and he had to "put the guys off the bus" in order to diffuse the situation.



Not naming the alleged perpetrators, Matthew told Vlad TV: "Now, remember the girls are minors. They're 16 years old... the guys are 21 and 22 years old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there's a certain way I have to manage that.



"I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé... saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members in Jagged Edge.



"I couldn't have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, LA. That began all of this drama."

The talent manager was then asked how he handled a group of men trying to "sleep" with his daughter.

He replied: "We won't talk about that on camera."



Mathew explained the "drama" took place around the same time as Beyonce and Kelly's then-bandmates LaTavia Roberson and LaToya Luckett decided to find their own separate management.



He recalled: "An attorney called me out-of-the-blue to tell me that I would be getting a certified letter... to tell me that, at this point, that he was now on an interim basis managing LaTavia and LaToya.



"And that they would finally go and search for a final manager, but for now he was the interim manager."



Neither the members of Jagged Edge, Beyonce, or Kelly have yet addressed Mathew's sexual harassment claims as yet.