Camila Cabello is a better person thanks to boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is making girlfriend Camila Cabello a better person by encouraging her to mend broken relationships and take time to meditate over issues.

The Havana singer admits her boyfriend hates feeling he may have upset someone with something he has said or done and goes out of his way to make sure everyone around him is happy - and that's a trait of his she has adopted.

"He’ll say to me sometimes, 'Oh, I had to talk to this person because it made my heart hurt'," Cabello tells Zane Lowe on Apple Beats 1's New Music Daily. "I feel like he feels this need to kind of lift the weight of whatever is hurting him in order for him to be free, and I think that that’s really beautiful.

"That’s a trait that I’ve adopted - whenever I feel like there’s a weird energy between me and somebody, or if my heart is hurting for some reason, I’m like, 'OK, what do I need to do?' And I’ve noticed that about him. He’s like, 'Oh, I felt this way, so I needed to take a walk. I felt this way, so I needed to go and meditate. I felt this way, so I called my family'.

"I think that when his heart is hurting, he really feels it. And then I think also he’s just like the most transparent, honest person that I’ve ever met. And I think it’s because of this purity that he has that I don’t think that he can lie or fake because it hurts his heart. He’s just like a very pure person and I think he’s constantly kind of lifting those weights off of him because he can’t live like that and I love that about him."

Camilla also raved about Shawn's dancing skills and the way he looks after himself, adding, "He smells amazing."