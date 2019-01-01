Jordin Sparks refuses to be drawn into drama over snap of husband with female friend

Singer and actress Jordin Sparks is playing down reports linking her husband to another woman.

Dana Isaiah was photographed with a blonde, draping her arm over his shoulders, last month (Nov19), leading to speculation his marriage might be in trouble.

But he and Sparks showed a united front at the premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level, and she insisted the fuss over the innocent snap was overblown, revealing the woman in the photo was a pal.

"I was like, 'Well, I know what it is so I'm not trippin'," Sparks tells Entertainment Tonight.

The star also commented on the picture when it was posted, writing: "Awww I love you both! She’s such a treasure!"

Sparks returned to the comment section and encouraged couples to be more trusting: "If your significant other is making you cut off your really good, stand up, been there since forever friends, male or female... GET OUT," she wrote.

"Friends are super important for your well-being especially those that knew you before certain huge life changes happen... I hope you all find someone that treats you like my husband and his friends do. They are truly the best. May the odds be ever in your favor."