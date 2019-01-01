NEWS Tom Walker says songwriting is like 'therapy' for him Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old Scottish musician released his debut studio LP 'What a Time to Be Alive' this year which showcased his unique talents on platinum-selling tracks such as 'Just You and I' and 'Leave a Light On' and he admits he loves being in the studio working on his music because it is a place where he feels comfortable processing his emotions. Search Tom's tickets below.



Tom exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I'm so psyched to get back in the studio and do a bit of writing. It's like therapy for me, writing, and I feel a lot better when I'm in the studio doing a bit pf writing so I'm excited to get back to it."



This year has been non-stop for Tom as he has been on the road promoting his music and although he likes performing, he admits he always misses the studio.



He explained: "When you're on the road for a long time, you miss being in the studio writing new songs, but when you're in the studio you miss being out on the road and playing the songs. So I think the balance of both is good"

But the one thing Tom does love about being on tour is getting the opportunity to see the world because he loves experiencing new cultures.



He said: "We've done a lot more live stuff this year, I think, 170-plus gigs or something this year which is amazing, been all over the world."



