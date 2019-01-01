Sting to be honoured at Global Citizen Awards

Sting is to receive the Global Citizen Artist of the Year Prize at a ceremony in London on 13 December.

Officials at the anti-poverty organisation have announced that the British musician will receive the accolade, which honours a creative individual or group using their platform and their work to change the world.

In a statement, Global Citizen bosses singled out Sting's work on rainforest protection. He will donate the $150,000 (£113,000) prize money to the Rainforest Foundation charity.

Love Actually filmmaker Richard Curtis will also be honoured at the ceremony with the Global Citizen of the Year accolade, given for his work as the founder of Comic Relief and its sister organisations.

In addition, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and Hamdi Ulukaya, the founder and chief executive officer of the Chobani yoghurt firm, will receive awards.

Congratulating the winners, Global Citizen's Hugh Evans said in a press release: "We are honoured to celebrate and recognise these incredible individuals who place the world's poor at the forefront of their work.

"Their efforts are a testament to how the worlds of policy, business, the arts and entertainment can make a positive impact towards ending extreme poverty, tackling climate change, and fighting inequality."

Jorja Smith, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Raphael Saadiq, Stormzy, Chris Martin, and H.E.R. are to perform at the event at London's Albert Hall venue. A special broadcast of the ceremony will air on U.S. network NBC on 20 December.