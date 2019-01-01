Jennifer Lopez will raise her daughter to be an independent woman

Jennifer Lopez wants her daughter to know she doesn't need a man to get ahead in life.

The singer/actress shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony and, speaking to The New York Times magazine, she confessed working on her box office hit movie Hustlers reaffirmed to her the value of independence.

"I love that you never see Ramona with a man, except when she's in the club or working," she explained of her character. "When you do certain roles, you realise something about yourself. I've always been so much a romantic, so much about having a relationship, and this woman is the total opposite. And to play that, to live in those shoes, to walk in those very high heels, in that skin, made me realise I'm out here on my own."

The Waiting for Tonight singer added: "That's what I need to teach my daughter, that aspect of it, that you can do it on your own. Women are not taught that all the time."

The movie, also starring Constance Wu, Cardi B, and Lizzo, among others, was a huge success, and Jennifer, who has been shortlisted for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, credits the predominantly female cast and crew for its mass appeal.

"Women producers, woman writer, and director, all-star woman cast, woman editor, woman production designer - all of it," the 50-year-old gushed. "It was different. It was new."