NEWS Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies







The 'Listen To Your Heart' hitmaker passed away in hospital on Monday (09.12.19) at the age of 61 from complications relating to a long-term illness.



A statement released by Marie's family said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce that one of our biggest and most beloved artists is gone. Marie Fredriksson died on the morning of December 9.



"Marie Fredriksson is most mourned by her husband Mikael Bolyos and their two children."



The Swedish singer was one half of Roxette with Per Gessie and the duo enjoyed huge pop success in the 80s and early 90s with singles such as 'The Look', 'Joyride' and 'Dressed For Success'.



Power ballad 'It Must Have Been Love' featured in 1990 movie 'Pretty Woman' which starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere as an unlikely couple that meets and falls in love.



Marie was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002 and took a break from performing on doctors' advice but she made a recovery from the condition in 2009 and returned to performing with Roxette.



However, her illness returned in 2016 and Marie - who also released several solo albums throughout her career - permanently gave up touring.



According to reports in Sweden, Marie will be buried in a private ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance.