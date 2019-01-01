NEWS Eminem hits back after Nick Cannon drops diss track in ongoing feud Newsdesk Share with :







Eminem has demanded an apology from Nick Cannon after the musician dropped a diss track slamming him.



The pair's ongoing feud kicked up a gear when Eminem took aim at Nick's ex Mariah Carey in his verse on Fat Joe and Dre's new track Lord Above, and called the radio host "whipped" and "neutered", among other insults.



Nick then released his response in the form of tune The Invitation, which features an intro from imprisoned Suge Knight calling out the Stan star.



"I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin' a c**k/ You paid him off, then laid him off, now who really the opp?/ Suge called me the new 'Pac, I ain't no killer but don't push me/ How the f**k y'all got me battlin' Elvis Pussly?" Nick raps in the offering.



Eminem then responded on Twitter, writing: "U mad bro? Stop lying on my d**k. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f**k."



He later added: "I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous!"



Nick has yet to respond to Eminem's tweets.



Mariah began feuding with the Slim Shady star after he claimed he once had a relationship with her, dating her for six months. The singer, however, has always denied the claim.



In 2009, she released the hit Obsessed, about a man who claims to be having a relationship with her, alongside an accompanying visual featuring the Hero hitmaker dressed to look like Eminem.



He fired back with the track The Warning later that year, but their disagreement was never resolved.