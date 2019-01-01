NEWS Cassie welcomes baby girl Newsdesk Share with :







R&B singer Cassie has reportedly given birth to her first child.



The Me & U star and her new husband, Alex Fine, welcomed a baby girl named Frankie into the world at a Los Angeles hospital on Friday, according to TMZ.



The tot weighed in at eight pounds and four ounces (3.74 kilograms).



The baby's birth caps off a whirlwind year for 33-year-old Cassie - she began dating fitness trainer Fine in late 2018, following her split from her longtime boyfriend, rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and revealed she was pregnant in June.



She and Fine became engaged in August and tied the knot in Malibu, California in September.