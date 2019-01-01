Cardi B and Offset called on priests to help save marriage

Cardi B and Offset turned to the church to help save their failing marriage.

The hip-hop stars wed in September, 2017 and welcomed their first child together in July, 2018, but that December, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker announced on social media the two had parted ways amid ongoing speculation that Offset had been unfaithful. However, they reconciled months later, following Offset's public apologies, and are now stronger than ever.

Speaking to the January issue of U.S. Vogue magazine, Cardi confessed she tuned in to her faith to help the couple through the rough patch.

"Everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect," she said. "(But) everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."

Reflecting on her decision to stand by the Red Room star, she added, "people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," but explained: "If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."

Now, she said the couple, both 27, along with 16-month-old daughter Kulture, are stronger than ever, adding: "He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything."