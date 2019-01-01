NEWS Natasha Bedingfield's son battling brain infection Newsdesk Share with :







Natasha Bedingfield's son Solomon is to undergo further surgery for a brain infection.



The 23-month-old was hospitalised three weeks ago, and over the weekend, the Unwritten star took to Instagram to share that she was leaving the toddler in professional care while she flew from her home in Los Angeles to Las Vegas for a "quick show".



In the post, Natasha noted that Solomon had now recovered from one operation and was getting prepared for a second.



Explaining how doctors had found an "area of infection that somehow found its way into the brain", she wrote: "I wanted to post all the happy pics from this week of Solomon running down the halls of the hospital seemingly recovered - with news that we would soon be going home...



"But the reality is, we found out last night that he has to have a second operation tomorrow AM."



Alongside the gallery of snaps after a gruelling three weeks of treatment, the 38-year-old added: "Feeling gutted but also thank God that we live in a time of MRI where we are able to see into our own minds and for doctors who are wise enough to keep asking questions.



"We are so grateful though that there is treatment for what Solo is experiencing and it is straight forward and has worked many times."



Asking her followers to keep her son in their thoughts, the singer said: "Please keep him in your prayers and meditation tonight and tomorrow... Love u guys. Life is crazy. This is the real rock and roll."



Solomon is Natasha's first child with her husband Matt Robinson. He was born on 31 December 2017.