NEWS Beyonce: 'Miscarriages taught me how to embrace pain and loss' Newsdesk Share with :







Beyonce has spoken candidly about how suffering miscarriages taught her how to embrace "pain and loss".

After the birth of her daughter Blue Ivy in 2012, the superstar's rapper husband JAY-Z revealed the couple had previously lost a child during pregnancy.



Now, in a new interview with Elle magazine for the January 2020 issue, Beyonce discussed how the experience made her learn "to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else".



"I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn't know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift," she commented. "Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger."



The Formation star, who is nominated for the Best Original Song in a Motion Picture prize at the 2020 Golden Globes for her track Spirit from The Lion King, added: "It's difficult for me to go backwards. Being number one was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That's fulfilling."



Beyonce and Jay also welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.



When asked about how she feels about people commenting on her appearance, the 38-year-old admitted, "Children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I'm at in life.



"Giving zero f**ks is the most liberating place to be. Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see," she mused, adding, "I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks' grills."



The January 2020 issue of Elle magazine goes on sale on 12 December.