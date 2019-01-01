NEWS Lil Nas X pays tribute to Juice WRLD at San Francisco show Newsdesk Share with :







Lil Nas X paid tribute to the recently deceased rapper Juice WRLD by covering one of his tracks at a San Francisco show on Sunday.



The 21-year-old hip-hop star, real name Jarad Higgins, passed away after suffering a "medical emergency" at Chicagos Midway Airport on Sunday.



Tributes have flooded in from across the world of music, and Nas paid his respects by covering the late star's Lucid Dreams during his gig at San Franciscos Jingle Ball, and displaying Higgins's face on a big screen behind him.



The Old Town Road hitmaker posted a video of his tribute on Twitter, which he simply captioned, "rip (three black heart emojis).



He had earlier paid tribute and mourned the loss of one of rap's emerging talents.



"So sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists," Nas, real name Montero Lamar Hill tweeted. "I like to pretend hate and s**t don't get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me."



He also urged his fans to "live in the moment".



Other tributes came from across the rap world and beyond, with Drake, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, Meek Mill, and Ellie Goulding, who recently worked with Juice WRLD on the track Hate Me, all eulogising the late star, who is believed to have died after suffering a cardiac arrest.