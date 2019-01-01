Cardi B: 'Motherhood has improved my mental health'

Cardi B has credited her daughter Kulture for improving her mental health.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper shares the 16-month-old with husband Offset, 27, and told the January 2020 issue of U.S. Vogue that becoming a mum has largely been a positive experience for her.

"How can I say it?" the Bodak Yellow star considered. "Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it's good for the mental. Like, if I'm playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues."

Despite her superstar status, Cardi confessed she still feels lonely sometimes and doesn't like to spend too much time home alone as it turns her to social media - which inevitably brings her down.

"When I'm there by myself, a lot of thoughts go to my head, and when the thoughts go to my head, it just overwhelms me, and it puts me down, and it puts me on social media, and that drives me insane," she shared. "So, I just like to be where there's a lot of people so I won't be watching my phone."

Although Cardi acknowledged that "social media really made me," landing her a starring slot on reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: New York and ultimately leading to her being recognised for her voice, the 27-year-old added: "That's how I got discovered... But now social media makes everything hard."