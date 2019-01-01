NEWS Young rap star Juice WRLD dead at 21 Newsdesk Share with :







Rapper Juice WRLD has died after suffering a seizure at an airport in Chicago, Illinois, just six days after turning 21.



The rising hip-hop star, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, had arrived at Midway Airport following a flight from Los Angeles on Sunday morning (08Dec19) when he fell ill. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to TMZ.



Police and fire officials have confirmed he was transported from the airport to a nearby hospital after experiencing a "medical emergency". Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford claims the rap star suffered cardiac arrest in a Midway airport hangar.



Juice WRLD shot to fame last year (18) with the hits All Girls Are The Same and Lucid Dreams, and he picked up the Top New Artist trophy at the Billboard Music Awards in 2019.



His hit albums included Wrld on Drugs - a collaboration with Future, Goodbye and Good Riddance, and Death Race for Love, which earned Juice WRLD his first number one on the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year (19).



He also worked with artists like BTS, Lil Uzi Vert and Ellie Goulding.



Lil Yachty was among the first to pay tribute to the late rapper on social media, posting a photo of himself with Juice WRLD and adding the caption: "bye brother, love u dawg... rip."



DJ Zedd adds: "really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, ...and so young too... a reminder that life can be over any moment... be kind to one another," and there have also been tributes from DJ Snake, Drake, Chance The Rapper, Chloe x Halle and rapper Action Bronson, who shares a birthday with Juice WRLD. He tweeted: "Terrible news about the young man Juice Wrld. We share December 2nd as our arrival day. Gone way too soon. Life is precious."



Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X also added their tributes - the Senorita star offered up a broken heart emoji, while Nas wrote: "rip juice. so sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists."



Bosses at Juice WRLD's label, Interscope, have also released a statement following his death. It reads: "Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time. He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else.



"To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating."