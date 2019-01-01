NEWS Nick Cannon slams Eminem over latest Mariah Carey diss Newsdesk Share with :







Nick Cannon took aim at Eminem after the rapper once again dissed his ex Mariah Carey in a new track.



The 47-year-old hitmaker took aim at the former couple during his verse on Fat Joe and Dre‘s new track Lord Above, where he raps: “Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though / I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note.



"But that other dude’s whipped, that p**sy got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job ‘fore he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s**t / I let her chop my balls off too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick (sic).”



During his Power 106 show, Nick Cannon Mornings, the host slammed “Grandpa Marshall” for reigniting their decades-old feud.



“He should change his name from Eminem to, like, Percocet,” he said. “What’s the pill for old people? We gon’ call him Cialis… Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem, and pop whatever you pop (sic).”



The mother-of-two began feuding with the Slim Shady star after he claimed he once had a relationship with Carey, dating her for six months. Carey, however, always denied the claim.



In 2009, she released the hit Obsessed, about a man who claims to be having a relationship with her, alongside an accompanying visual featuring the singer dressed to look like Eminem.



He fired back with the track The Warning later that year, but their disagreement was never resolved.