Jason Aldean returns to Las Vegas for first time since 2017 shooting

Jason Aldean took to the Las Vegas stage for first time since a gunman opened fire during his set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, leaving 58 killed and almost 500 injured.



The incident remains the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, but on Friday (06Dec19) the 42-year-old hitmaker made his triumphant return to Sin City as he kicked off his three-night Jason Aldean: Ride All Night Vegas engagement at Park Theater's Park MGM.



"Tonight’s a really special night for us. We got a lot of people in the crowd who are family to us, so welcome everyone from Route 91,” Aldean said, reported Entertainment Tonight. "We’re glad to see you guys out. It’s good to be back here in Las Vegas. It’s our first show back and make no mistake about it tonight, we came back to blow it out for you guys tonight. Let’s finish what we started, what y’all think!"



A source from the show told Entertainment Tonight the singer's return was an emotional experience for both him and the fans, recalling: "There were so many tears and hugs."



He also hoisted a man in a wheelchair who was wearing a Route 91 T-shirt and waving an American flag onstage, to perform the tune Any Ol’ Barstool, and after the performance pointed at the fan and declared, "My man."



The source claimed they were told from those around them that the wheelchair-bound man was a victim of the shooting.



"The experience was amazing because it felt like healing is continuing to happen," they explained. "It felt like some closure with Aldean returning for the first time since Route 91."