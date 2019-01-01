NEWS Lil Nas X has admitted hate comments 'eat away' at him Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker rocketed to fame when he released the hit track featuring Billy Ray Cyrus earlier this year, and has said that whilst he “likes to pretend” that negative comments don’t impact him, he often finds himself thinking about them.



In a candid message on Twitter, Nas wrote: “i usually deal with my sad times in private because i don’t like for my fans or family to feel sorry for me. this year had a lot of very high ups and extremely low downs. when u get to that hotel room and it’s just you, you do a lot of thinking. small things become so BIG.



“i like to pretend hate and shit don’t get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me. feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary. with all this being said i want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. love u guys (sic)”



Nas - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - recently spoke about his fame when he said he wanted to use his platform to be an inspiration to other young gay black men, after he publicly came out as gay on the last day of Pride Month in June.



He said: "Live your life to its fullest potential and don't really care too much about what other people think of you. I used to say that cliché, but I never really lived by it, until now. Since I came out, people have been coming up to me saying, 'You're making a way for us.’ ”



And the 20-year-old rapper and singer still can’t believe his track ‘Old Town Road’ has become so successful.



He gushed: "I'm happy it's become a part of so many people's lives. Kids are going to grow up with that song and play it to remember these times, which makes me feel amazing. It'd never have made it out there without the meme culture that embraced it."