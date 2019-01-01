NEWS Liam Payne wasn’t 'massive mates' with his One Direction band mates Newsdesk Share with :







The 26-year-old singer rocketed to fame alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and former member Zayn Malik when they were put together to form One Direction on ‘The X Factor’ in 2010, and enjoyed mammoth success with the band for five years before they went on indefinite hiatus in late 2015.



And now, Liam has claimed that although they all enjoyed being in a band together, they weren’t the best of friends, as he admitted there were certain members he didn’t “get along with”.



He said: “One Direction was like my office, there’s one you get along with, one you don’t get along with as much.



“There’s a misconception that we were massive mates but that wasn’t the case. Towards the end it was just about drinking and having a laugh.”



The ‘Bedroom Floor’ hitmaker reunited with band mate Harry Styles this week, and said it was the first time in three years the pair had seen each other.



He added: “I actually saw Harry for the first time in three years yesterday. It was really nice. He hasn’t changed. He’s still the same boy but so much has changed with the years.”



Despite acknowledging their differences, Liam still believes One Direction will reunite when the time is right.



Asked about a reunion during an appearance on ‘Sunday Brunch’ on Sunday (08.12.19), he said: “I think we will for sure, I don’t know when that is yet but there’s at least two years where we’re promoting our music. So at least two years.”



Meanwhile, Liam previously admitted he had battled suicidal thoughts whilst in One Direction, as he struggled to deal with the mounting pressure of fame.



He said: "For some certain circumstances I'm quite lucky to be here still.



"There are times when that level of loneliness and people getting into you every day, it's like, 'When will this end?' That's almost nearly killed me a couple of times.”



And when asked if he had ever considered acting on his thoughts, he added: "Yeah, when I've been in a bad place. It's one hundred per cent, you know. There's no point denying it - it's definitely been on the menu a couple of times in my life."