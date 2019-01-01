Harry Styles did strip nude for Fine Line artwork

Harry Styles stripped nude for the artwork for the vinyl release of his upcoming album, Fine Line.

The Lights Up hitmaker sent fans into a frenzy when he debuted the steamy cover, which sees the former One Direction singer showing off his toned and tattooed nude frame, with his legs propped up inside a giant heart.

The star struck a sultry pose for the camera using his hand and crossed legs to preserve his modesty, while in another stunning snap he flaunts his heavily inked torso as he poses in suspenders, pink trousers and a wide-brimmed hat.

When asked whether the star actually posed naked for the cover-art during an interview with the Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1, he coyly responded "allegedly", before quickly clearing up the speculation.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, 25, added: "It's me and I am naked."

Fine Line, featuring Harry's latest single Adore You, is released on 13 December.

The star previously revealed that he had felt "so safe" in his surroundings while recording the album at Malibu's famous Shangri-La studios that he dabbled with drugs.

"Making this record felt like, I just felt so much more joyous and I was with my friends and we were in Malibu. I felt so safe," Harry explained. "It was like, I want to take some mushrooms, now is the time to have fun. We're in Malibu, (I'm) 24, I'm also in music."