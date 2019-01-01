French Montana on four weeks' home rest following hospital release

French Montana is resting up back home following a recent stay in hospital.

The Unforgettable hitmaker spent the weekend in intensive care, days after police responded to a false robbery alarm at his home in Calabasas, California on 21 November and found him suffering from cardiac issues and nausea - before insisting he seeks immediate treatment.

After finally being discharged from the ICU on Thanksgiving, the musician provided more good news on Tuesday, when he announced he would be dropping his new album MONTANA on Friday.

In a FaceTime chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, the rapper opened up about his health scare and lamented how his recovery process has affected his planned promotional schedule.

"You know, life come at you sometimes, get you down to your knees," he said. "That's what happened when you try to be too much of a rock star on your birthday. I turned up so much I ended up in the ICU."

Montana was struck down with severe exhaustion and dehydration after flying to four countries in six days for work and is now nursing himself back to health from the comfort of his home.

"They told me I have to stay home for like four weeks until I'm fully recovered. I had an album coming out. I'm so mad because I can't do what I'm supposed to be doing, but as long as I got people like you, my brother, people that's been supporting me, I ain't even worried."

He added: "They can't keep a good man down."

MONTANA is out now.