Late rapper XXXTentacion drops final album

The final album from slain rapper XXXTentacion has been released following a star-studded bash in honour of the Florida-born star.

The 20-year-old hitmaker was gunned down during an armed robbery while leaving a motorcycle shop in 2018 and on Thursday night, hundreds of fans gathered at a posthumous album release party to be the first to hear his new album, Bad Vibes Forever.

Some fans camped out for hours to ensure entrance to the party, which previewed the album in full, including collaborations with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Noah Cyrus and Tory Lanez.

At midnight, the album played as emotional videos of the late star played on a screen behind the stage. XXXTentacion’s mother also stood onstage, hugging family and friends, as she confessed she was trying to stay positive, reported the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

Earlier in the evening, Diplo took to the DJ booth as fans lined up for free tattoos and perused an outdoor museum filled with memorabilia from the rapper, real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, including three wax statues, family photos and hand-written notes.

Playboi Carti and PnB Rock were also among the stars present who paid tribute to the Moonlight hitmaker.

Michael Boatwright is one of four men who has been charged with murder and armed robbery with a firearm in relation to XXXTentacion's death last year.

He and his legal team recently asked for permission to depose the man who filmed the video of the rapper lying dead in his car.