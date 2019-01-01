NEWS Ellie Goulding in the race for Number 1 with her Joni Mitchell Christmas cover 'River' Newsdesk Share with :







Ellie Goulding is battling for her third UK Number 1 single this week with River. The cover of Joni Mitchell’s sombre Christmas classic is currently at Number 2, less than 2000 chart sales behind Tones and I’s Dance Monkey (1). River’s official music video was recently premiered on YouTube, while its available exclusively on Amazon Music to audio stream.



Mariah Carey is poised for a Top 5 return with All I Want For Christmas Is You at 5, with Wham!’s Last Christmas and Fairytale of New York by The Pogues ft. Kirsty MacColl on track for the Top 10 at 7 and 9 respectively.



John Legend is in contention for his first UK Top 10 single in over four years with his take on John Lennon’s Happy Christmas (War is Over) at Number 10.



Harry Styles starts out at Number 15 with his new single Adore You.

