Kanye West set to stage new biblical opera to Miami

Kanye West is to stage a new biblical opera on water in Miami, Florida, on Sunday.

The rapper staged his first opera, Nebuchadnezzar in Los Angeles, California last month, and is now taking a new production, Mary, to Miami Marine Stadium.

West announced the news on Twitter in a post that featured the biblical verses Luke 1:30-31, which references the angel Gabriel telling the Virgin Mary she will give birth to Jesus.

"And the angel said unto her: fear not, Mary: For thou hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus," the post, which also featured a gold bust of a woman, presumably Mary.

Vanessa Beecroft, who directed Nebuchadnezzar, will also helm Mary and it will feature music from West's Sunday Service choir.

The opera looks set to be at least part staged on water, as Miami Marine Stadium was originally built for watersports and powerboat racing and has a stand overlooking the sea. It will take place on the last day of Miami's Art Basel cultural event.

Mary is the latest project in which West has embraced his faith in Christianity, as he has staged his Sunday Service gospel performances across the U.S., and is reportedly planning to soon team up with preacher Joel Osteen to stage a huge sermon at New York's Yankee Stadium.