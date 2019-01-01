NEWS Jason Aldean has played in Las Vegas for the first time since the devastating mass shooting Newsdesk Share with :







Jason Aldean has played in Las Vegas for the first time since the devastating Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting.



The country singer returned to the city to complete his first show there since the events of October 1, 2017, in which 58 people died and over 800 were injured.



Speaking to the crowd on Friday night (06.12.19), he said: "Tonight’s a really special night for us. We got a lot of people in the crowd who are family to us, so welcome everyone from Route 91. We’re glad to see you guys out. It’s good to be back here in Las Vegas. It’s our first show back and make no mistake about it tonight, we came back to blow it out for you guys tonight. Let’s finish what we started, what y'all think!"



Meanwhile, Jason previously admitted the survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting tragedy gave him "strength".



He said: "It was rough, one of the hardest things I probably ever had to do. But to me, seeing them and some of the strength they had just being happy to be alive and make it through that, it sort of allowed me to look at it in a different light too, and be like yeah, if these people can come back from it and have that sort of attitude, then I got nothing to be whining about."



Jason previously revealed it was his newborn son, Memphis, that helped him cope.



He explained: "One of the things that helped me, personally, was the birth of my son. That gave me a chance to focus on something else ... Within a couple months, I saw the worst thing you could possibly experience, and then I saw the best thing you could possibly experience, with him being born.



"So it gave me something else to focus on, and gave me a reason to look forward to the new year. Getting the chance to get back out there and do what it is that I love to do."