Billie Eilish comes under fire for 'triggering' new video

Billie Eilish has come under fire from fans for her "triggering" new video for her latest tune, Xanny.

The 17-year-old singer stepped behind the camera for her directorial debut, and previously confessed she couldn't wait for fans to see the visual, which dropped on Thursday.

"I'm very excited to share my directorial debut," she said. "Visuals are so important to me, and I’m very proud to be in a place where I can present my creative vision exactly as I want it. Thank you to everyone who has put their trust in me."

However, following its release, fans took to social media to share their concerns over the imagery, which sees the Bad Guy hitmaker have multiple cigarettes put out on her face.

Addressing the controversial nature of the video, users confessed to being concerned that the video could be too "dark" for the singer's younger fans - and possibly encourage them to mimic the singer.

"How are we meant to prevent kids seeing it?" one Twitter user wrote. "I'm starting to think someone needs to explain to her that people are influenced by famous people."

Another added: "May be a little triggering for self harm (cigarette burns). Beware guys."

Earlier this year, the Bury A Friend singer told National Public Radio (NPR) she likes to play on fans' fears with her music video concepts, explaining: "I just love the idea of glorifying people's biggest fears.

“You know, people are freaked out by needles, people are freaked out by things under the bed.”