Matt Healy feared for gay fan's life after concert kiss in Dubai

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy was relieved to discover the gay fan he kissed during a show in Dubai wasn't worried for his life after press reports suggested the concert clinch had caused a huge stir.

The singer was accused of putting the fan’s life in danger by locking lips with him at the gig in August and flouting the Muslim city's strict anti-homosexuality laws, and he was so worried he reached out to the concertgoer.

"I find who this kid is on Twitter and I start texting his mate: 'Oh my God, are you all right?'" Matt tells Attitude magazine. "He replied, 'What do you mean...? It was the best night of my life,' and they start sending me selfies.

"I was like, 'I read some s**t...' and sent them links to what people were saying. They went on Twitter, saying: 'Don’t f**king do that'. People just imagine things and present them as fact and it p**ses me off."

Matt previously complained that teenagers in Dubai weren't allowed to come to the show back in August, and said he was puzzled when he looked out at the audience and didn't see many girls.

"I’ve been meeting so many kids walking around and I’m like, 'Are you coming to the show?' And they’re like, 'Oh, I can’t, my dad would not allow me', or 'My religion doesn’t allow it', and all that kind of thing," he tells NME.com.

"So that’s sad because I think that art is for everybody. But I understand that I’m quite an outspoken... bisexual... I don’t know, whatever I am. So they’re probably not really into my vibe over here, the dads."