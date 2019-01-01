NEWS Jennifer Lopez is fully behind her daughter's dream to become a singer Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old superstar has 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband, singer-and-actor Marc Anthony, and she introduced her child's musical talents to the world when she shared a video of Emme perfectly belting out Alicia Keys' hit 'If I Ain't Got You' on her social media.



In June, J.Lo was joined on stage by her daughter for a duet of 'Limitless' when she brought her 'It's My Party' tour to Los Angeles and she is totally supportive of Emme's dream to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents.



In an interview in New! magazine, J.Lo said: "I want her to know she's limitless. Performing a duet with her on tour this summer was such a proud moment for me and I know she can accomplish anything if there's a passion behind it."



J.Lo's career is going from strength-to-strength and she is being tipped for an Oscar for her performance in the crime movie 'Hustlers' this year, but she is adamant her kids are always her first priority.



She added: "My children always come first. That might mean I'm on an airplane more than I otherwise would be, or flying through the night, but it's so important to be there and watch them grow."



Emme's dad Marc has also publicly stated he is completely behind her singing ambitions as long she wants to launch a music career "because she likes it" and not because she wants to be famous.



The 'You Sang To Me' hitmaker said: "Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for [Emme] as it has done for me. And if that is what she wants to do ... well, she should do it because she likes it, not because she has to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes."



"I asked Emme, 'Why do you sing?' And she said because she feels good'. It's the best response."