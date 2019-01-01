NEWS 2 Chainz wanted his proposal to be 'historic' Newsdesk Share with :







The 42-year-old rapper popped the question to his now-wife Kesha Ward on the steps of last year's Met Gala, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City, and, although many people were surprised by the sweet gesture, he decided to do it there because he wanted it to be memorable.



Speaking to PEOPLE.com, he said: "I just knew it'd be historic. It would be in somebody's Google search on down the line. It might be even in the history book and I'm just a debonair lil' fella so I figured I -- why not?



"I could have done it a thousand places, but we were looking our best and so was everybody else in the world. So I did what I had to do, did what I wanted."



The couple - who have daughters Heaven, 11, and Harmony, seven, and four-year-old son Halo together - tied the knot last August in front of a white tiger, which the rapper had rented out for the occasion, at the Versace Mansion in Miami.



Footage of the ceremony was shared on Instagram and showed Kesha walking down the aisle in a mermaid-style wedding gown while John Legend's 'All of Me' played.



She then changed into a red dress for the reception, while the 'Birthday Song' hitmaker - whose real name is Tauheed Epps - swapped his tuxedo for a gold blazer.



In an Instagram Story clip, they were introduced to their guests at the villa, which was previously owned by the late Gianni Versace, as "the handsome, debonair Tauheed and his gorgeous diva of a wife".



The rapper also reportedly proposed to Kesha at the BET Awards in June 2013 but they never went ahead with the wedding - although they've always remained together.



A source previously said: "They've been together so long and have three children together that he always refers to Kesha as his wife, but they've never actually tied the knot!"