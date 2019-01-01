NEWS Liam Payne panned for bisexual fantasy song on debut album Newsdesk Share with :







Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has been ripped online over the lyrics to his bisexual fantasy song, Both Ways.



The star released his debut album, LP1, on Friday (06Dec19) to largely poor reviews by music critics and fans alike, with listeners taking to social media to vent about their upset, prompting the hashtag #LiamPayneIsOverParty to become a trending topic on Twitter.



Many followers took issue with the lyrics to Both Ways, in which Liam sings about a threesome with two women, accusing the star of fetishising bisexuality.



One user wrote: "liam fetishizing bisexuality is not him coming to terms with his own sexuality. liam being crude, offensive and also corny when talking about sex is just gross. there’s nothing to salvage. he’s done #liampayneisoverparty".



Another fumed, "nah you don't get to fetishize bisexual girls and get profit off of it, we are not a sexual fantasy for straight men. im disgusted #liampayneisoverparty."



"My girl, she like it both ways/Lovin' the way that she's turning you on/Nothing but luck that she got me involved, yeah/Sharing that body like it's our last meal/One and a two and a three, that's for real," some of the track's lyrics read.



LP1 is the first solo album from Liam since his boy band One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016.