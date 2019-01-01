Robbie Williams ties Elvis Presley's U.K. chart record

Robbie Williams has tied Elvis Presley's record for the most U.K. album number ones among solo artists after landing his 13th chart-topper.

The former Take That star feared he had missed out on the milestone when The Christmas Present debuted at two last week, but the festival release has toppled Coldplay's Everyday Life on the new countdown.

The Beatles hold the overall record with 15 number one albums.

Coldplay's new album falls to three on the new chart, behind Rod Stewart's new philharmonic hits project You Are in My Heart, while Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent and Michael Ball & Alfie Boe's Back Together round out the new U.K. top five.

Australian singer Tones & I is also tying a record in the U.K., equalling the longest-running number one single by a female artist - her Dance Monkey hit levels a mark set by Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You in 1992 and matched by Rihanna's Umbrella in 2007.

Lewis Capaldi's Before You Go and Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy's Own It complete the new top three on the singles chart.

Capaldi is British bookmakers' current odds-on favourite to land the coveted Christmas number one spot in two weeks.