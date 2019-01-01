Michelle Williams overcame depression 'cocoon' with stint on The Masked Singer

Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams finally burst out of her depression shell by performing in costume on TV show The Masked Singer.

The star, who went public with her decision to address her mental health troubles at a rehab centre last year (18), appeared as The Butterfly character in the second season of the reality singing competition, and she insists the show changed her life.

''In my time away (at depression rehab), I didn't have to be on. I didn't have to sit in the hair and make-up chair and turn into this entertainer," she explains to People of her stint as The Butterfly, the plush costume she wore while singing onstage.

''(With Masked Singer) I just felt like I was literally going onto the set, nobody knows it's me, and having a blast just being me. That's what I will take into every situation..., to be me, and whoever's for me, you're going to be there for me. Opportunities will be there for me being me.''

Michelle admits she was still feeling shaky about returning to the public eye before she agreed to compete on The Masked Singer.

"I was stable enough, but still a little fragile, but thinking that this is going to give me some strength," she shares of emerging from her depression. "Because you can't stay in your cocoon forever, you've got to come out.''

Michelle's real identity was unveiled on The Masked Singer earlier this week (04Dec19) after she was eliminated as a contestant from the programme in the eighth week, following her performance of Imagine Dragons hit, Believer.