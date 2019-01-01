Taylor Swift: 'Women are more than incubators'

Taylor Swift has urged young women to continue to "voice their discomfort" at being asked when they plan to marry and have children.

The superstar previously shut down a question during an interview in which she was asked about her hopes of marriage and family because of her impending 30th birthday.

In a new chat with People magazine, marking her selection as one of their People of the Year, the You Need To Calm Down singer explained that women should feel confident about responding to questions like that.

"The more women are able to voice their discomfort in social situations, the more it becomes the social norm that people who ask the questions at parties like 'When are you going to start a family?' to someone as soon as they turn 25 are (seen as) a little bit rude," said Swift.

Acknowledging "it’s gonna take a bit for people to catch up with that," the singer-songwriter accepted she has started to see a bit of a shift in society.

"It’s good that we’re allowed to say, 'Hey, just so you know, we’re more than incubators.' You don’t have to ask that of someone just because they’re in their mid-20s and they’re a female," she added.

The multiple Grammy winner, who is dating British actor Joe Alwyn, found her romantic life came under heavy scrutiny in her early 20s, and found inspiration from Alanis Morissette song You Learn, and hopes her fans will find similar solace in her music.

"So much was made of my personal life at such a young age, I started to feel like anything that I did that wasn’t successful, like a breakup or anything that people were making such a big deal of, (would leave) such a huge mark on me that would last forever," she continued.

However, as Swift fast approaches her 30th birthday on 13 December, she's pleased to have seen some change already.

"I really love that there are advocates out there in the world being very vocal about the fact that ageing is not a slow march to irrelevancy, death and decay," the pop superstar explained.