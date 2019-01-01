Tyler, the Creator to headline Lovebox and Parklife festivals

Tyler, the Creator is heading to the U.K. in 2020 as the headline act for both the Lovebox and Parklife festivals.

The shows will be the rapper's first U.K. festival appearances since he was banned from entering the country in 2015 by then-Home Secretary Theresa May because of claims his lyrics encouraged "violence and intolerance of homosexuality".

The EARFQUAKE singer will play at Manchester's Parklife on 13 June before closing Lovebox the following evening in London's Gunnersbury Park.

In 2015, he was forced to pull out of Reading and Leeds festivals because he was denied entry to the country.

However, he made his official return to the U.K. back in May, popping up outside Buckingham Palace to announce a surprise performance of his latest album IGOR, which is nominated for best rap album at the Grammys.

The gig at the Bussey building in Peckham was later cancelled by the police after hordes of "rowdy" fans attempted to climb the gate outside the venue.

He returned to the capital four months later to play two sold-out gigs in Brixton, south London, which went ahead without incident.

The 2020 Lovebox festival has been extended to three nights instead of two for the first time and has been moved forward from its usual mid-July slot, to the 12 June.

The rest of the line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.