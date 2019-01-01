NEWS Darlene Love furious at Rockefeller Center Christmas snub Newsdesk Share with :







Soul legend Darlene Love has slammed the producers of NBC's annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special for not inviting her to perform her hit Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home).



The 78-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer first had a hit with the festive favourite back in 1963, but producers at Brad Lachman Productions have picked younger artists for the event, this year going with Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin and Glee's Alex Newell.



Darlene has now blasted the snub in a Facebook post, in which she also criticised the younger stars for singing it off-key.



"Once again I was snubbed by Brad Lachman Productions who produce the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and instead they book another artist to perform my song Christmas Baby, Please Come Home each year," she wrote. "Such an insult and let down!



"They book these young artists who can't even hit the notes properly and are off-key. Makes NO sense!! That's my song and I'm still alive. Show me some respect!"



The star went on to claim that her publicist had been trying to book her on the show for a decade but had been told she wasn't a big enough artist and could only perform if Bette Midler or Bruce Springsteen would agree to a duet.



Darlene was known to a younger generation of fans for performing the track annually on David Letterman's talk show from 1986 to 2014, when she would close out the pre-Christmas episode. She now performs a similar role on The View and also sings in the new Netflix movie Holiday Rush.



The Christmas in Rockefeller Center aired on NBC on Wednesday.