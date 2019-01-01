Taylor Swift shares precious family memories in nostalgic Christmas Tree Farm video

Taylor Swift have given fans more of an insight into her life by sharing some of her family's most precious memories in the video for her new festive single Christmas Tree Farm.

The 29-year-old had teased her followers on social media on Thursday ahead of the release of the tune, which she promised would be accompanied by a video made from homemade clips.

In the video, some of Taylor's most special moments were caught on camera - such as when she unwrapped her first-ever guitar on Christmas morning, frolicking in the snow with her brother Austin and enjoying time with her parents Andrea and Scott at the family's home at Pine Ridge Farm in Reading, Pennsylvania.

In the accompanying tune, Taylor croons: "You would be there, too/Under the mistletoe/Watching the fire glow. And tell me, I love you/Just being in your arms/Takes me back to that little farm/Where every wish comes true."

According to a statement, Taylor wrote the song last Sunday and then hit the studio to record it, with the quick turnaround finalised by Friday's release.

Sharing the video on her Twitter page, the Shake It Off star wrote: "I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem."

This isn't the first Christmas release from the pop star - she released a holiday EP, The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, back in 2007, which featured the original tune, Christmases When You Were Mine.