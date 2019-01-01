NEWS Jonathan Cheban says Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West will make it to the White House Newsdesk Share with :







Kanye, 42, previously insisted he will run for President of the United States in 2020 and Jonathan says he would vote for Kanye and he would love to see the rapper and his wife Kim, 39, running the country.



He told DailyMail.com: "I think we're going to somehow end up in the White House. I don't know what my role is going to be, but somehow, someway we're going to make it in that White House.



"I need a position in the White House. I want to make sure all the kids have great school lunches. I could be social secretary, something fun.



"They really elevate all of us, and the level of their success kind of motivates me. That's how I get out of bed every day and do all of this knowing how they worked and how hard Kim has worked to keep it going,' he said. 'It never ends. She doesn't chill, I don't chill. 'Cause you just always want to keep up."



Meanwhile, although Kanye's previously announced plans to run for president in America's upcoming 2020 election never came into fruition, he recently hinted that a political career is still on his agenda and said "there will be a time" when he is President of the United States.



He said: "There will be a time when I will be the President of the US and I will remember ... any founder that didn't have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing."



Kanye has come under fire for his political views in the past, as he infamously showed his support for controversial president Donald Trump by wearing a hat emblazoned with the figurehead's slogan, "Make America Great Again".